The Coolest Retro Party in San Diego -- And You're Invited

"The style is very vintage, very classic, but it has a new edge to it," says Missie Page, a Chicano rockabilly icon in her own right. "The guys in rockabilly, it's called 'cool cats.' The girls are 'dolls' because they dolled themselves up."

And doll themselves up they will, at Betty Bangs' cue -- she announces the when and where of upcoming rockabilly parties over the airwaves of her weekly radio show: "You're gonna meet me at Border X tonight. We're having a rockabilly night." All comers are welcome.

Border X is San Diego's first Latino-owned brewery, a hub of local culture and a favorite hangout where rockabillies come out in full force. Part of the draw is the music. Bands like The Rockin' Ramblers have reinvented the sounds of '50s rock. The lead singer has an uncanny resemblance to Ritchie Valens, the late star of the Chicano rockabilly scene.