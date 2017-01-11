The Weirdest, Sexiest Show in All of New Orleans

“It was this whole idea of taking something I was afraid of personally and poking fun at it,” Minx says. (You can see part of the sketch in the video above.)

It’s this cheekiness that drives Fleur de Tease, which prides itself in being more than your average burlesque show. For $15 a head, audiences gather to goggle the performers and to offer prompts for the ever-changing shows, where even kinky fears feed the unique spectacle.

“There’s this sort of salacious element to what we do. We’re not going to lie about that,” says Chris Lane, the show’s master of ceremonies. “But it’s also very artistic. And it’s about creativity.” -- Ciera Velarde