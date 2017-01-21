Travel

Tijuana's Lucha Libre Is Like Watching a Live-Action Comic Book

By Published On 01/18/2017 By Published On 01/18/2017
Thrillist Video
More From DestiNATION San Diego

related

The Ultimate San Diego Travel Guide

related

Yep, That's a Goldfish Swimming With Your Sashimi in a Tiki Speakeasy

related

The Coolest Retro Party in San Diego -- And You're Invited

related

The Essential San Diego Bars Every Visitor Should Check Out

Trending

related

McDonald's Is Finally Unleashing Its New Big Mac Sizes Nationwide

related

Why You Absolutely Need to Take a Trip Down to Tijuana, Mexico

related

This LA 'Hood Should Be Your Weekend Destination

related

11 Foods and Drinks You Absolutely Have to Try When Visiting San Diego

If you're even thinking of being in San Diego, check out the rest of our DestiNATION: San Diego guide. It's stacked with expert advice from locals on what to eat, where to drink, and what to do.

I magine a wrestling match crossed with a glitzy Broadway show, hopped up on amphetamines and staged in Mexico. This is the scene 15 minutes south of the border from San Diego, in the Auditorio Municipal de Tijuana. There lucha libre, or "free fighting," is the entertainment of choice on a given Friday.
At a match you may see: a fighter getting his head shaved, cage fighting, real blood (lots of it), and HP printers being used as weapons -- plus an assortment of fighters dressed as psychotic clowns, Freddy Krueger, or an Xbox controller (yes... the controller).

Getting to a Friday night lucha from San Diego is easy with the help of Derrik Chinn, an expat living in Tijuana who organizes tours for Americans. After hitting a lucha libre fan shop, where you can stock up on masks, Chinn guides you to your ringside seat -- but not before you get your hands on a Tijuana taco.

"You'll taste some of the most authentic Mexican food from the street vendors outside the ring," says Chinn. Pair that up with a michelada, a local beer mixed with Clamato juice with Mexican spices around the rim, and you'll be more than amped for the fight.

Fans come from the States and Mexico alike for the spectacle. "Here on the border, we live floating between two worlds," Chinn says. "Technically we're not in the US, and we're barely in Mexico. We live in a mix of the two."

That's part of the brilliance of lucha libre. Like San Diego and Tijuana, it's a cultural mash-up that emerges new and original. As Chinn says: "It's literally a comic book that's happening right before your very eyes." -- Tanner Saunders

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Other Stuff You'll Like In DestiNATION San Diego

related

READ MORE
Why No One Should Underestimate San Diego
Destination San Diego

related

READ MORE
The 5 Best San Diego Brewery Crawls, Mapped
Destination San Diego

related

READ MORE
The Coolest Retro Party in San Diego -- And You're Invited
Destination San Diego

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like