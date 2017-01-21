Tijuana's Lucha Libre Is Like Watching a Live-Action Comic Book

Getting to a Friday night lucha from San Diego is easy with the help of Derrik Chinn, an expat living in Tijuana who organizes tours for Americans. After hitting a lucha libre fan shop, where you can stock up on masks, Chinn guides you to your ringside seat -- but not before you get your hands on a Tijuana taco.

"You'll taste some of the most authentic Mexican food from the street vendors outside the ring," says Chinn. Pair that up with a michelada, a local beer mixed with Clamato juice with Mexican spices around the rim, and you'll be more than amped for the fight.

Fans come from the States and Mexico alike for the spectacle. "Here on the border, we live floating between two worlds," Chinn says. "Technically we're not in the US, and we're barely in Mexico. We live in a mix of the two."