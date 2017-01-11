Embrace Your Fears With the Tarot King of New Orleans

People come to Briggs, he says, for answers to questions or to find some sort of closure. Oddly, the tea room, open since 1929, makes a fitting venue for his trade. In its early days, women came to take a break from a busy day of shopping in the French Quarter. Once they finished their tea, a psychic would come to their table and read the leaves, thus giving the quirky shop its name.

These days, Bottom of the Cup sells crystals, jewelry, incense -- and, yes, more than 100 tea varieties. A visit there still offers the rare opportunity to enlist a professional to literally read your tea leaves.

“Most people have a fear of the unknown,” Briggs says. “But it's the unknown you should welcome.” -- Ciera Velarde