Travel

Embrace Your Fears With the Tarot King of New Orleans

By Published On 12/09/2016 By Published On 12/09/2016
More From DestiNATION NOLA

related

The Ultimate New Orleans Travel Guide

related

The Weirdest, Sexiest Show in All of New Orleans

related

The Best Things to Do in New Orleans Besides Eating and Drinking

related

What I Want Every Out-of-Towner to Understand About New Orleans

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

If you’re even thinking of being in New Orleans, check out the rest of our DestiNATION: New Orleans guide. It’s stacked with expert advice from locals on what to eat, where to drink, and what to do.

O tis Briggs may be the only person who knows what’s coming next in New Orleans. Since 1972, the clairvoyant has worked at Bottom of the Cup Tea Room -- a tea shop at 327 Chartres St in the French Quarter, where Briggs flips tarot cards, reads palms, and predicts your future in a city that lives only for today.
“This is a karma city,” Briggs says. “People come here to work out their karma. Either good, bad, indifferent.”

People come to Briggs, he says, for answers to questions or to find some sort of closure. Oddly, the tea room, open since 1929, makes a fitting venue for his trade. In its early days, women came to take a break from a busy day of shopping in the French Quarter. Once they finished their tea, a psychic would come to their table and read the leaves, thus giving the quirky shop its name.

These days, Bottom of the Cup sells crystals, jewelry, incense -- and, yes, more than 100 tea varieties. A visit there still offers the rare opportunity to enlist a professional to literally read your tea leaves.

“Most people have a fear of the unknown,” Briggs says. “But it's the unknown you should welcome.” -- Ciera Velarde

Sign up here for our daily New Orleans email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in the Big Easy.

Ciera Velarde is an editorial production assistant at Thrillist. Follow her on Instagram.

1. Bottom of the Cup Tea Room 327 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130 (French Quarter)

Since 1972, clairvoyant Otis Briggs has worked at Bottom of the Cup Tea Room, a tea shop that opened in 1929 in the French Quarter, where he flips tarot cards, reads palms, and predicts your future in a city that lives only for today. In its early days, women came here to take a break from a busy day of shopping in the French Quarter. Once they finished their tea, a psychic would come to their table and read the leaves, thus giving the quirky shop its name. These days, Bottom of the Cup sells crystals, jewelry, incense -- and, yes, more than 100 tea varieties. A visit still offers the rare opportunity to enlist a professional to read your tea leaves.

Other Stuff You'll Like In DestiNATION NOLA

related

READ MORE
The Best Places to See Live Music in New Orleans
Destination NOLA

related

READ MORE
9 New Orleans Chefs Name Their Favorite Po-Boys in Town
Destination NOLA

related

READ MORE
The Best Things to Do in New Orleans Besides Eating and Drinking
Destination NOLA

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like