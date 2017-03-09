Austin Musician of the Year Gina Chavez Dishes on Her Hometown

So what places come to mind for you? Where would you go to experience something different?

Chavez: It’s sad, because I don’t know. I was at the music store the other day and I was looking at some congas, and this guy comes up and starts playing on some of the congas, and we started talking in Spanish. He was really a great player, and I asked if he was in a band. He was, and he said he played all the time. He mentioned a bunch of places -- churches, and people’s backyards, and restaurants, and festivals I had never heard of.

Church is actually a good example. I’m Catholic and I go to mass at St. Austin, which is a very traditional setting. But sometimes I’ll go to Cristo Rey, which is on the East Side, on Cesar Chavez St. I love it. There will be people falling out of the doors. There’s a mariachi band doing the music at mass. It’s like being in a whole different city. But it’s also sad to me that there’s no cross-pollination.