I Stayed at a Tent Resort That Charges $700/Night to Sleep in a Field

The downsides are: paying and peeing

Let's get this one out of the way right away: this shit is expensive. Rates for one night are quoted between $500 and $700. You can bring your kids and they'll hook you up with cots, but still: whoa. That's a price point where you have to ask yourself whether you'd rather stay inside a Four Seasons or immerse yourself in the four seasons outside. The thing is, I'd bet the main market for glamping, at least at this point, is for people who have stayed at many a five-star hotel and are looking for something new. It just turns out that next big thing might be the total on your bill.

As for the facilities: they’re really not so bad, OK? It just kinda had a funky smell nearby and, once, the pump toilet got clogged up and the staff had to come fix 'er up. But, they did it right away. Also, there are L'Occitane products in the hot shower. So, is this bad compared to sleeping in a snow cave for a week? Nah dog, not even close.