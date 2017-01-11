Good Luck Flying On United Airlines Today

If you're planning on flying via United Airlines on Wednesday, well, have fun with that.
On Wednesday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration and United Airlines grounded most -- if not all -- of the airliner's flights worldwide due to apparent "automation issues" or "network connectivity issues," resulting in numerous delays at major airports and, basically, a nightmare travel meltdown affecting thousands of people, according to a report by USA Today and other outlets. And while the ground stop has since been lifted, you can bet your overhead space there will be delays, with about 3,500 flights impacted at hundreds of domestic and international destinations, NBC News reports.
This is the second time since June that a computer glitch wreaked havoc for United, according to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times. No big deal, right?
United's operations page doesn't offer much help, either, as it hasn't been updated since Tuesday at 4:39pm.
Do you hear that sound? It's the roar of angry customers expecting refunds.
