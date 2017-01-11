Google's Ocean Street View Lets You See Great White Sharks Up Close

Remember how into Google Street View everyone was when it was first released? And how, for whatever unfathomable reason, it was so fascinating to look at a street-view of your house, even though you could definitely just go look at it while standing on the actual street? Well, Google's latest Street View takes you somewhere far more impressive (and mailbox-less).

Released in conjunction with World Oceans Day, Street View Oceans lets you dive underwater and explore 40 deep-sea locations around the world, including the Great Barrier Reef, Bali, and the Bahamas. The technology works the same as Street View always has -- you can zoom in and out, and move around in any direction -- but this time, instead of looking at your house, you're looking at one of the largest shipwrecks in the Caribbean, sea lions in the Galapagos, and great white sharks so close up, it's as if you're swimming right next to them.