The Eastern Seaboard Is Freaking Out Over a Great White Shark

Great white sharks have been making plenty of waves recently. Get it?

But none has Americans freaked quite like Mary Lee, a 3,456-pound, 16ft-long great white that's caused a ruckus on the East Coast after she was detected swimming in the Atlantic Ocean about 10 miles off Wildwood, NJ, on Thursday morning.

The famous shark, who’s being tracked by non-profit organization OCEARCH, pinged in at around 6.12am near the Jersey Shore (quite a situation!). She made it there all the way from Virginia’s Assateague Island, where was spotted splashing around earlier in the week. And she's really been racking up the frequent swimmer miles: last month, she cruised by North and South Carolina.