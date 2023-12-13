This Mexican City Sits on Top of a Dense Labyrinth of Pedestrian Tunnels
Visiting is like getting two destinations for the price of one.
Guanajuato is the kind of place that manages to feel both like a love affair and like a home where you'd want to grow old. Its iconic rainbow skyline resembles a game of Jenga, with buildings stacked on top of buildings, each colored in a vibrant yet time-faded shade of rose or yellow or teal. In this UNESCO World Heritage town, rogue laurel trees thrive in the tiny cracks between colonial-era buildings.
Tucked around every turn is yet another narrow cobblestone alleyway, another discreet staircase that veers in three or four directions—and another chance to get lost in the best way possible. Guanajuato is truly one of the most photogenic places in the world. It also smells and sounds great: Just as the dense labyrinth of callejones winds up and down impossibly steep hillsides, the wind carries both the warm scent of fresh-baked bolillo rolls and the energetic sounds of traveling buskers.
There is an air of romance and allure that’s a bit more reminiscent of Rome than of Mexico City. Time has been suspended here, and that’s exactly the essence of Guanajuato’s magic—its people are old souls marked by centuries of aspiration and unflinching endurance.
They also happen to live in a pedestrian's dream.
Getting to know Guanajuato’s tunnels
Underneath Guanajuato’s slender sidewalks lurks a unique—and elaborate—network of tunnels. This system offers visitors a way to navigate a bustling city from below the surface using buses, cars, or just their own two feet.
First a little history: Guanajuato was built in the 1500s right on top of the Rio Guanajuato, which tended to flood during the rainy season. During the 19th century, engineers used old mining techniques to dig a huge channel meant to divert the rising river away from the city center. Later, dams were constructed. Instead of rendering the tunnels obsolete, the city repurposed them into roadways to limit—and mask—car congestion. Today, all of Guanajuato’s eastbound vehicle traffic is directed underground, while cars going west stick to the streets up above.
Walkers can wander the entire maze of 27 inbound and outbound arteries, but there are a couple notes of caution worth keeping in mind. Most importantly, GPS tends to layer Guanajuato’s upper and lower passages on top of one another, often showing you an "intersection" that is actually dozens of feet above your head. Also, the tunnels tend to be like a cavern for collecting exhaust fumes, which can be a little intense. Finally, while most sections are quite well-lit and safely accommodate pedestrians, a few that are more remote could have you hugging the sides of dark, chilly walls—just watch for the posted warning signs before venturing inside.
Best places to visit via Guanajuato’s tunnels
This intricate subterranean system is an epic way to explore the city on foot, and can also be the most direct and leisurely route for getting to Guanajuato’s greatest attractions.
Museo de las Momias
This slightly creepy museum hosts more than 100 bodies naturally embalmed by Guanajuato’s perfectly dry soil. Legend has it that around a century ago, a mass burial of cholera victims was conducted on private land. The owners decided that the corpses should be exhumed and that the best looking specimens should be put on display, in lieu of their relatives paying a grave tax. Warning: The wait to enter can be longer than the tour, so when the vendor peddling churros happens by, do indulge.
To visit via the hollows, take the Migel Hidalgo tunnel all the way west until it ends. The Museo is well-marked from there.
Funicular Panorámico
The best views of the valley’s pastel palette are found in front of an infamous statue called the Monumento al Pipila, which depicts a local miner known for his heroism in the Mexican War of Independence. You could climb a couple hundred cliffside steps or alternatively hop on the funicular for a five-minute cable car ride to the top of one of Guanajuato's tallest peaks. Once you’re in the clouds, grab a selfie, a sugary snack, and some souvenirs before trying the stairs on your way down—you don’t want to miss the opportunity to admire the seemingly endless array of Juliet balconies draped in hanging gardens.
From the Centro Historico, walk south in La Galereña tunnel until you see exit signs for the funicular.
La Victoriana
Enjoy a delicious cocoa-sprinkled pan dulce and a perfectly crafted cappuccino in the garden courtyards of a charming Victorian-era mansion. This restaurant is in a super hip part of town and shares its space with galleries that feature a rotating roster of talented local creators, as well as quirky gift shops selling artisanal goods.
Take the El Barretero tunnel all the way east until you resurface, and La Victoriana is another 15 minutes down the road.
Exploring the Zona Centro Historico from below
These next few sites are so centrally located they’re enveloped by underground access points. Try taking the La Galareña or Los Angeles tunnels north until they curve and become the Miguel Hidalgo, or duck down into the Tiburcio Álvarez tunnel for a bit until you can exit off any northbound staircase.
Teatro Juarez Plaza
The triangular Teatro Juárez park is shaded by a meter-thick canopy of manicured trees and is the perfect resting spot to absorb the wholesome pulse of the city. The plaza is surrounded by cafes of all kinds and you won’t find better gelato anywhere outside of Italy. Families stroll the grounds posing for pics while traditional mariachi bands serenade honeymooners canoodling on wrought iron benches.
Basilica Colegiata
Built in the 1600s and painted a striking golden yellow, this Baroque-style cathedral is Guanajuato's most renowned architectural emblem and can be seen from almost anywhere in the city. The church is filled with well-preserved and historically significant artifacts, and the interior and exterior are ornately decorated.
Callejon del Beso
This fabled tale begins with a forbidden romance and ends with murder. According to local legend, when the daughter of a wealthy man fell in love with a poor miner, the father locked his daughter away to prevent the two from marrying. But the miner ingeniously rented a room directly across from the family's home—one that featured a window from which the two lovers could kiss. When the father finally caught them lip-locked, he took his own daughter’s life. Today, partnered pairs can drop a few pesos to share their own kiss across the alley between the two homes.
Museo Casa Diego Rivera
Widely considered Mexico’s most famous painter, the Diego Rivera Museum in Guanajuato is a cherished national treasure displaying over 100 of the artist's original works from his formative years to his cubist period—including sketches, watercolors, and murals. The museum was also his birthplace and childhood home and contains a collection of personal belongings and restored furniture.