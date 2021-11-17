A Visitor’s Guide to Attending a Native American Pow Wow
Frybread, squash blossom necklaces, and a whirlwind of dancing.
Crowds get their hands sticky with honey frybread. A jingle dancer walks by, bells proudly ringing with each step. Elders look over tables streamed with turquoise, pottery, and beadwork. A man walks inside an arena and taps a microphone, hushing everyone. A drum circle begins to beat. “It’s time to get ready for Grand Entry,” says the MC—the Master of Ceremony. The drum circle starts to sing, and the pow wow begins.
As a child who grew up jingle-dancing, lifting my feathers up to the drum circle beats, I developed an understanding of indigeneity at my community’s pow wows. I also developed a near constant appetite for Indian tacos.
There’s so much to gain from attending a Native American pow wow, whether it’s seeing stories told through movement, learning new footwork, watching the best-of-the-best dancers at competitions, eating traditional Navajo mutton stew, or acquiring a new squash blossom necklace.
Though some pow wows are privately held for a specific Indigenous community, many openly welcome public attendees of all backgrounds. Coming to a pow wow is a chance to be a supportive ally, gain cultural understanding, and enjoy some mesmerising entertainment. When it comes to celebrating another culture, there are a few things to know about being a respectful visitor. From background to etiquette to a list of events around the US, here’s what to know about attending a pow wow near you.
What happens during a Native American pow wow?
Back in the day, pow wows were meant to welcome warriors home from a hunt or battle. Today, it’s a celebration and affirmation of identity through song, dance, community, and respect. Sometimes universities put on pow wows and sometimes they are bigger, regional events. But both will pay respect to the tribes who have historically called the area home. Most are free to attend, with the exception of some grand ones like the Gathering of Nations. Some last one or two days, and some festivities last a week.
The pow wow kicks off with the Grand Entry, which is a procession to honor elders, veterans, dancers, and local tribes. During the Grand Entry, attendees stand up—that means you, too. At this point, the tribe carries in its Eagle Staff, a symbol that acknowledges the warriors who help protect the Native way of life. It’s also viewed as the “flag” for Indian Country, which will be followed by more tribal and country flags.
Afterwards, dancers line up in different categories. Everyone has their favorite, from the graceful ease of fancy dancers to the demanding footwork of grass dancing, the ingenious unfolded creations in hoop dancing, or the tiny tots dances where children learn their heritage.
There are two kinds of dances: ones to watch and ones to join. You’ll know what’s what based on what the MC says. If the person holding the mic doesn’t invite everyone to come on in, know that you should leave the arena to the dancers and avoid entering that space. Seating nearby the circle is reserved for dancers.
But the dances that everyone participates in are communal and celebratory. The round dance is a common one to join—and it’s really easy to pick up. Think of a side shuffle in a circle around the drums. The significance of the round dance varies from tribe to tribe, sometimes representing a healing act or celebrating the heartbeat of mother earth, but will depend on the region. Again, wait to be invited first.
In addition to dancing, singing, and drum circles, attendees can also peruse numerous stalls for indigenously made food, jewelry, and arts.
When in doubt, just listen to the MC
If you’re afraid of messing up, just listen to the Master of Ceremony, who will let you know when to participate, stand up, or put the camera away. The MC explains what’s going on throughout the event so attendees can follow along. With so many distinct tribes (574 officially recognized in the US), there are different regional traditions for different pow wows, so it’s important to pay attention.
Bart Powauke, Northern Ute and Nez Perce, has MCed pow wows for over a decade across the country and Canada. “There's a lot to learn from pow wows of how Indigenous people are raised,” Powwauke says. Passing down knowledge from elders is key to continuing the next generation across tribes. His biggest tip for those interested in attending is to just “come out.”
How to be a respectful guest
Yes, it’s a social gathering, but pow wows are also considered sacred spaces—something visitors should keep in mind. Alcohol, recreational drugs, and smoking are forbidden. It’s important for all attendees to respect elders, stand when the crowd stands, give seats to those in need, and ask before taking photos or touching things. Listen to the MC, have fun, and feel free to ask questions!
Dress is also important to note. Dancers don't wear costumes—they wear regalia in accordance with their dance. If a feather falls down on the ground from someone's regalia, do not pick it up and instead point it out to an official.
And finally, due to the pandemic, tribal lands were some of the worst-hit areas of Covid cases. If you’re planning to attend, do your respectful part and wear that mask at all times. So if you’d like to come out, join in the dance circle, watch the hoop performance, eat some Three Sisters Soup, buy some handcrafted jewelry, or just listen to the drum beats, here are some pow wows held across the country.
Albuquerque, New Mexico
The largest in the US, this multi-day event is held every year in April. Mentioned across notable North American Indigenous media such as DreamKeeper, Gathering of Nations is considered the ‘Superbowl’ of pow wows in the country. The Miss Indian World Pageant, where young Native women compete to serve as cultural ambassadors for Indigenous cultures, also takes place here. The event even hosts its own radio station. In recent years, there have been more than 70,000 visitors.
Hollywood, Florida
This pow wow from the Seminole tribe is held along with a fair at the end of February. It features wildlife shows, art vendors, bites, and drumming competitions at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino and Hotel. Last year in February, an alligator wrestling competition took place during the event.
San Diego, California
Located at the Imperial Beach Pier Plaza in San Diego, this annual event will take place December 18-19. Offering a scenic beach view, the festivities will include building a sand sculpture to honor the local youth cultural dance and drum group Soaring Eagles. Randy Edmonds was the MC who narrated the award-winning animated VR short, Crow: The Legend, featuring voices like John Legend and Constance Wu.
Dayton, Tennessee
A non-competition event, the aim at this pow wow is to introduce all participants to various tribal cultures, traditional food, and dancing. Veterans, firefighters, EMT, and teachers get in free. A showcase of flute players and storytellers will be presented as well. Gates open at 10am on November 13 and 14.
Stanford, California
One of the largest university events in the country, this weekend-long pow wow brings together some of the most diverse inter-tribal representations in the West with over 100 art vendors. Since the event always falls on Mother’s Day weekend, a moment is reserved for mothers in the agenda. This past year, due to the pandemic, the event’s 50th anniversary hosted a lively online turnout. If you find yourself in the Bay area, plan your visit once details about the upcoming event are announced.
Cabazon, California
Organized by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, this pow wow takes place at the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa and stands out as a getaway destination for those seeking a more luxurious stay. Before the grass dancers go on, make sure to attend the sprawling art and food market. Then spend the evening on-site at Cielo for Korean BBQ day boat scallops.