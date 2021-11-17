A Visitor’s Guide to Attending a Native American Pow Wow

Crowds get their hands sticky with honey frybread. A jingle dancer walks by, bells proudly ringing with each step. Elders look over tables streamed with turquoise, pottery, and beadwork. A man walks inside an arena and taps a microphone, hushing everyone. A drum circle begins to beat. “It’s time to get ready for Grand Entry,” says the MC—the Master of Ceremony. The drum circle starts to sing, and the pow wow begins.

As a child who grew up jingle-dancing, lifting my feathers up to the drum circle beats, I developed an understanding of indigeneity at my community’s pow wows. I also developed a near constant appetite for Indian tacos.

There’s so much to gain from attending a Native American pow wow, whether it’s seeing stories told through movement, learning new footwork, watching the best-of-the-best dancers at competitions, eating traditional Navajo mutton stew, or acquiring a new squash blossom necklace.

Though some pow wows are privately held for a specific Indigenous community, many openly welcome public attendees of all backgrounds. Coming to a pow wow is a chance to be a supportive ally, gain cultural understanding, and enjoy some mesmerising entertainment. When it comes to celebrating another culture, there are a few things to know about being a respectful visitor. From background to etiquette to a list of events around the US, here’s what to know about attending a pow wow near you.