The Most Beautiful Place in Each State

There's a reason that song they play during the seventh-inning stretch at baseball games isn't called "America the Mediocre." First, because then there's no way we could ever get T.I. to live here. But also because, well, it's beautiful!

But what is beauty, really? If Rod Serling taught us anything, it's that the word "beauty" means different things to different people. And, accordingly, different things to different states. In Pennsylvania, it might be a towering skyline. In Nevada, a mountain lake. Every state (and/or Commonwealth!) has its own version of beauty, which is why we polled residents and tourism boards from each to determine what that one must-hit (and must-Instagram) spot is. And here's what they told us, the 50 most beautiful places in America.