The Most Beautiful Little-Known Spots in the American West

Murphys, CA

Why you need to go: Because sorry Paso Robles, Murphys is the "next Napa" (until somewhere else is the next Napa). This historic Gold Rush town located two hours east of Sacramento features two dozen tasting rooms conveniently located along Main St -- all of them within walking (i.e., stumbling) distance -- plus the nearby Mercer and Moaning Caverns where you can argue with your significant other over the difference between stalactites (which hang down from the ceiling) and stalagmites (which grow up from the cave floor). (Now you will win said debate -- you're welcome.) You can also rent a houseboat on nearby New Melones Lake, which you totally should do.

The one must-do thing: You mean, in addition to renting that houseboat? Stay at the Murphys Hotel, one of the oldest hotels in California. If it was good enough for J.P. Morgan and Ulysses S. Grant, it’s good enough for you.