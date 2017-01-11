Win 7 Days in Paradise, Just By Instagramming

That's right: you can score a free week-long vacation simply by sharing your best summertime vacation photos on Instagram -- something you were definitely doing already.

The Hillside Beach Club resort in Fethiye, Turkey, is looking for six new "Chief Instagram Officers," which basically means you'll join the resort's Social Media team and contribute content to their IG account -- in other words, lounge around on the beach for seven days and take photos of whatever you damn well please.

Simply post your finest sunshine shots with the #JobAtHeavenOnEarth hashtag between now and June 7th, and a panel of five judges will pick the six entrants who submit the best snaps. Winners receive accommodations for one at the resort's Full Board Plus level, which includes drinks and three squares a day, as well as a 25% discount for family members who wanna tag along. They'll cover your airfare too; all you've gotta do is pick an itinerary between June 1st and October 30th of 2015, and you're golden.