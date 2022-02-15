This Former Historic Bathhouse Is Now the Only Brewery in a National Park

After sitting empty for decades, it reopened with new purpose in 2013 as a brewery, those mint-trimmed windows now streaming sunlight onto dark wood tables and silver farmhouse chairs, which sit on original white-penny tile floors. The marble bar, once the original check-in desk, now holds a cash register. Behind it on the wall are small rectangular lockers, formerly guarding keys and personal belongings of bathers, now just decorative flair. Hanging above the marble bar, beer taps with green levers and, overlooking it all, the original neon Superior sign.

“I think the layout of the [front] room is pretty neat, knowing that where we sit and have food and drinks is where the bathers hung out,” says Smith. “And the back where we brew is where the actual baths were. Where the beer tank is sitting now was a bathtub that people just relaxed in.”

Today, if you’re looking for somewhere to soak at the Superior, you’re out of luck. But what you will get is something found nowhere else: meticulously crafted beer from the only brewery in the world that uses thermal hot springs water, in the only brewery located in a US national park.

And yeah, if you want that, you gotta be wearing clothes.