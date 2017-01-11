Historic Then-and-Now Pictures of the World's Most Famous Skylines

Rio de Janeiro

View from Christ the Redeemer, 1926

Credits: 2014: Ohmygodfacts.com, 1926-1931: Imugr.com

Let's just say that taking a selfie from the top of Christ the Redeemer would have been a lot easier in 1926.

Paris

View from the Eiffel Tower, 1889

Credits: 2013: Google Maps, 1889: trialsanderrors via Wikimedia Commons

If only there was some way to peer inside all of those apartment buildings being built along the Seine.

London

View from Victoria Tower, 1920s

Credit: 2012: onehdwallpaper.com, 1920s: Wikimedia.org

Not surprisingly, the view from London’s Victoria Tower has changed the least since the 1920s (except for the Eye, of course). The major changes have come in Canary Wharf, where One, 8, and 25 Canada Square, and One Churchill place now dominate the skyline.