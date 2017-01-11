Boy Loses Stuffed Tiger at Airport, Gets the Gift of a Lifetime

Owen was reunited with Hobbes when he came back with his parents on their return flight, and also received another gift: a hardbound book made by D'Aiuto using a coupon code at Walgreens, containing all the photos and a story detailing Hobbes' journey. Owen's mom naturally burst into tears upon seeing the book, and if you're not crying at this point in the story, there's probably something really wrong with you.

Check out more photos of Hobbes' adventure below, along with a shot of his reunion with Owen: