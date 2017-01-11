Sorority Journal Causes Massive Security Delays at Houston Airport

There's nothing quite like a massive flight delay to kick the airport experience into high gear, and that's exactly what happened this morning at Houston's William P Hobby Airport, when thousands of Delta Kappa Theta sisters attempted to pass through security on their way home from the sorority's 52nd Annual National Convention.

A spokesman for the airport told KHOU that the delays were brought on by, of all things, a souvenir journal each of the sorority members received at the convention. How does a souvenir journal cause security delays, you might well ask? Apparently, these booklets were thick enough to be mistaken for explosives when they passed through security scanners, forcing the TSA to check the majority of the luggage by hand, which, as you might imagine, took a little while.