The Best and Worst Airports for Holiday Travel

It's nearly that time of year, when families huddle together, count their blessings, and pray... that the tarmac de-icer kicks in before they get snowed into an airport terminal for the night.

Yes, it's flight-delay season, and if you're flying anywhere in the next few weeks, you should consider which airports are most likely to get jammed up. The good people at NerdWallet have set out to identify the best and worst airports to travel to and through during November and December. The team looked at the 50 busiest airports by flight volume in those months, and considered delays longer than 30 minutes, flights canceled, and the quality of the airport's food, per Yelp ratings.



"Weather does seem to be playing an important role," said Courtney Miller, an analyst with NerdWallet. "Cities that came up as best are in places with mild climate, like Florida cities, or Portland. Towards the bottom are SFO -- which is notorious for fog -- Newark, and Chicago."



How did your favorite airport fare? You can sift through the the whole study right here, but for the short version let's start with the 10 best...