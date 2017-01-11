The Rudest Mistakes Americans Make When Staying in People's Homes Overseas

Thailand

Only ask one question at a time. Act like everyone in Thailand has ADHD. If you ask more than one question, you're getting an answer only to the last thing you asked.



Step OVER the threshold to any house you go in. Thai tradition holds that a spirit lives in the threshold. And think about it: if you were a ghost living under a piece of weather stripping, would YOU want to be stepped on?

Greece

Don't expect anyone to make plans. In America, that friend who responds to every invitation with, "Maybe I'll stop by!" is typically at the bottom of your list of preferred social contacts. But Greeks value their freedom and commit to plans only sparingly. So don't be offended if you can't lock anyone down.



Beware of thrown salt. A Greek legend says that salt will chase unwanted guests from your home. This is your warning that you may be given a hint.