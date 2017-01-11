New Brutally Honest Tourism Slogans for All 50 States

Arkansas

Current slogan: The Natural State

The state's tourism hawkers list eight things as must-try activities. The one most Arkansans try at some point in their lives: getting away from Arkansas. Favorite son/author Charles Portis, of True Grit fame, had a character in Dog of the South say: "A lot of people leave Arkansas and most of them come back sooner or later. They can't quite achieve escape velocity." For some reason this patch of woods and bean fields packs in all the gravity of Neptune. Natural, sure, but otherworldly at the very least.

Better slogan: You'll Be Back Sooner or Later

California

Current slogan: Dream Big

Everyone's Plan B Since 1849 would've been too unwieldy. Cali has always been where people play the lottery with their futures. Techies in Silicon Valley, Iowans right off the bus in Hollywood, clandestine pot growers in Humboldt County, and even -- with obviously different circumstances -- the migrant farmers in the Central Valley. The big dream of California chews up the best of us, but once you're gnawed and spat, there's no finer place to give up on dreams than California. Sun, fun, and similarly unsuccessful, insecure, attractive people abound.

Better slogan: We Pay Cash for Youth