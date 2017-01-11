Airfares to These 20 Cities Are About to Drop. Hard.

You'd probably have better luck trying to accurately predict simulcast harness racing than you would airfares. Sometimes flights are cheaper when you ditch half your ticket. Sometimes a fare you paid $400 for on Sunday drops to $200 on Wednesday and then pops to $600 on Friday. Presumably, this is all figured out by a room full of monkeys throwing darts at the wall somewhere outside San Antonio.



But kinda like that guy with the tip sheet standing outside the OTB, an app called Hopper claims to have the fare game figured out. It analyzes literally billions of airfares around the world every month, amalgamates the data, and uses historical trends to predict which airfares will drop the most every month. But unlike Tip Sheet Guy, its predictions are actually right: Hopper nails these fare drops with 95% accuracy.



So what's on tap for October? Well, if you're planning a Florida vacation this year, this is your month to book, as six of the top-10 biggest decreases will be in the Sunshine State. If you're looking to go further south, the news is better: eight of the top-10 international destinations are in Central/South America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The full breakdown, with how big the discount is likely to be in each destination: