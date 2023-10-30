The Growing Trend of Horror Movie-Inspired Vacations

Growing up in a rural area outside of Dayton, Ohio, Conner Gossel says there wasn’t much to do except create his own fun. His dad was a cinephile with a large film library that was noticeably lacking in horror films. “So, naturally, those were the ones I wanted to watch more than anything,” he laughs.

Waiting until his parents fell asleep, Gossel would sneak down to the basement to watch the few scary movies they did have, like Signs, The Village, and The Sixth Sense. It took Gossel years to finish the films. “One of my parents would wake to the sounds every time, come downstairs, scold me, send me back to bed, and leave me on a perpetual cliffhanger” he recalls. Surrounded by cornfields and gifted with an active imagination, Gossel wasn’t deterred. His love of fictional horror, as well as real-life ghost stories from shows like Ghost Hunters, led him to pursue the supernatural with gusto.

Eventually, Gossel realized he could bring these on-screen experiences into his off-screen life, renting out the historically haunted Hill View Manor in New Castle, Pa for an overnight experience with like-minded friends. That night birthed Gossel’s career as the Haunted Historian. Through his Instagram platform, television appearances, and podcast, he’s been exploring some of the scariest places on earth—and helping the rest of us understand why we find horror and hauntings so fascinating.