Man Bathes in Yellowstone Basin, Dissolves in Boiling Acid

Sable Scott notified park authorities, who sent a search and rescue team that was thwarted by a lightning storm. They couldn't recover her brother's body from the pool, and upon returning the next day, found that the acidic waters had disintegrated the body.

"In a very short order, there was a significant amount of dissolving," Deputy Chief Ranger Lorant Veress said.

Scott was not the first person to attempt to bathe in the park's waters to nasty effect. Yellowstone's website lays out a series of cautionary tales, describing horrific stories of children who burn themselves and the 20 people before Scott who have died in the park's boiling waters, the last one in 2000. Per the site: "The victims include seven young children who slipped away from parents, teenagers who fell through thin surface crust, fishermen who inadvertently stepped into hot springs near Yellowstone Lake, and park concession employees who illegally took 'hot pot' swims in thermal pools."