8 Hotel Booking Hacks Every Traveler Needs to Know

Now you’re scouring the web for the best hotel deals. Usually this entails visiting every booking site under the search bar, possibly multiple times a day, just to see if you can squeak out some chunk of savings. According to travel advisor Katelyn O’Shaughnessy, CEO and founder of TripScope, each time you visit a travel site, the prices will go up. So don't do that.

Start by deleting your browser cookies before you buy hotel rooms. This goes for airline tickets, too, and is part of this entire process called "dynamic pricing." That's a fancy way of saying prices will go up. The good people over at Kayak suggest setting up price alerts to keep track of low prices. This means deals in your price range, to your desired destination, will come straight to your inbox on either a daily or weekly basis. Other sites with similar functions include Hipmunk and Airfarewatchdog.