Casting us in your getting-caught fantasies

The people who clean your rooms are -- and I can't believe I have to say this -- not sex workers. Not even peripherally so. But you would not believe how many people just love getting walked in on. If that's your thing, great. You do you, no judging! But there's a whole Craigslist section for that stuff. I'm just trying to drop off towels without seeing your junk.

Assuming the thing you lost or forgot was due to our criminal activity

Yes, there are terrible people everywhere who give their peers and co-workers, or even their entire profession, a bad name. But how often do you find yourself looking for your glasses only to find them on your own face? Or proclaim that your wallet was stolen before remembering it's in your other coat? Or just generally lose things? Probably a lot more often than you've been burgled.