This Architectural Icon Will Soon Be the Greenest Hotel in the U.S.

And this highway-side building—easily the most-seen piece of Brutalist architecture, with 140,000 cars whizzing by daily—seems to levitate due to its “missing” third and fourth floors. The top section is held up by a few middle stalks, creating a window to the city beyond (and a wind tunnel for anyone who tries to stand in it). The unorthodox design took a little convincing. Says Becker, “He sold it to Armstrong by telling them they could put in the third and fourth floors later, if they needed space.”

The historic building was bought in 2003 by IKEA, of all things, and has been sitting empty ever since: a gigantic Brutalist billboard sporting a banner ad for the latest in affordable Scandinavian furniture. The company razed part of the building for a parking lot, but were prevented from doing anything further by preservation activists. Switching tactics, in 2018 they were granted permission by the city to repurpose it into a hotel, with the intention to sell. Becker, long an admirer of the architectural icon, jumped at the chance to submit his proposal for a sustainable 165-room boutique hotel—the country’s first hotel with net-zero emissions.

He bought the property for $1.2 million (with a few caveats: 10 percent of furniture used will be IKEA), to open this fall as the Hotel Marcel.