How to Actually Have Sex When You're Sharing a Hotel Room With Your Kids

Bathrooms aren't overrated

Now don't get squeamish. If you have a baby, you already hide out in the bathroom as your precious little one falls asleep. You might as well take advantage of that tiny room that actually has a door you can close. And lock. Uncork a bottle of wine, order up some room service, spread out the towels, enjoy a picnic, and see where the night goes. In a limited space, countertops, toilet seats, and a running shower all have their uses.

Sound machines

OK, so your little angels are in the bed next to yours. They are zonked. And I mean out cold. You could blast the TV and no one would wake up. Cool! But just to be sure, put that sound machine on the nightstand between the two beds so any squeaks coming out of you don't hit those little ears as they drift out of REM sleep and get up to use the bathroom. You may not like the questions you get after that. For instance: My friend Kim’s toddler woke up one night in her Pack 'n Play, looked at her mom (and dad) who were otherwise occupied, and offered her mother her pacifier, because clearly her mother was in distress and needed some extra comfort.