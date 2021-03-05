Spend the Night in This Art-Filled Hotel Surrounded By Feminists

There’s a portrait of Ruth Bader Ginsburg hanging in the lobby of the Hotel Zena in Washington DC. It’s big: over thirteen feet tall, and from a distance appears textured, like it could be knitted or quilted. But upon closer inspection the mural’s menstrual nature becomes clear: it’s made of tampons.

20,000 of them, in fact—each organic and hand-painted to create a remarkably detailed likeness of the late Supreme Court Justice, complete with bright red lips and her signature lace collar. From her position near the hotel bar, it may look like she’s judging your drink of choice, which, unless it’s fancy wine, she probably is.