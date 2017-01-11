10 Epic Hotels You Can Only Reach by Boat

It seems like the new trend in hotels these days is putting them in weird places. Like, in an airplane. Or in a treehouse. Or in railroad cars, train stations, helicopters, or any of the other cool places they've popped up.

But what if you want to stay in a hotel so secluded from humanity that the only way to get there is on the water? Well, you can do that too! From Florida to Thailand, Chile to Michigan, here are 10 of the best vacation spots that you'll need a boat (or a good pair of water wings) to reach.