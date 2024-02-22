For Hotels Around the World, Sports Fans Are the Real MVPs

Downtown Dallas was buzzing. It was April 2, 2023, and the American Airlines Center was packed from floor to ceiling with college basketball fans, all eager to see LSU take on Iowa in the NCAA Women's Championship. It had been a roller coaster of a month—they call it March Madness for a reason—and it felt like the entire country turned up to witness what would go down as the most-watched women’s college basketball game in history with 9.9 million viewers. Inside the stadium, lines snaked around concessions stands and attendees mobbed merch tables, elbows flying as they scrambled to snatch up their official NCAA branded hoodies and ball caps before the starting whistle. But my colleagues and I weren’t in the thick of it—instead, we were ushered up a series of stairs and into a broad private suite stocked with sandwich spreads, a full bar, and plenty of seating with prime views of the court below. From our vantage point, we watched Iowa’s Caitlin Clark go point-for-point with LSU’s Angel Reese (a.k.a. Bayou Barbie), battling it out in a heated struggle until LSU pulled ahead and, after four action-packed quarters, claimed victory as theirs. Across the arena, we spotted familiar faces in the suites surrounding ours, from tennis great Billie Jean King and First Lady Jill Biden to a revolving cast of former and current WNBA stars. Directly below us, UCONN alums and indisputable GOATs Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi were filming The Bird and Taurasi Show for ESPN, their commentary occasionally interrupted by a handycam-wielding USWNT champ Megan Rapinoe (footage of us staring in awe definitely exists somewhere).

Our suite, however, wasn’t populated by celebrities, pro athletes, or politicians. Aside from a handful of journalists and a publicist or two, the rest of the tournament-goers washing their egg salad down with aluminum-bottled Bud Lights were regular folks—regular folks who happened to love staying at Marriott Bonvoy hotels when they traveled.

By collaborating with sports leagues, hotels brands like Marriott Bonvoy are bringing fans closer to the action. | Ron Jenkins/Stringer/Getty Images Sport

As the official hotel partner of the NCAA, the hotel chain invited members of their loyalty program to bid on special VIP Final Four ticket packages via the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform. As a part of the package, guests with the winning bids received a four-night stay at the nearby Sheraton Dallas Hotel, an behind-the-scenes arena tour, and invitations to a coaches breakfast, welcome reception, and a men’s semi-final viewing party. “Travel and sports are both about connecting people and creating lasting memories,” said Julius Robinson, chief sales and marketing officer for Marriott International’s US and Canadian markets, in a 2023 press release. “Through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, we can connect members with a breadth of unique experiences—something for every kind of fan—tailored to their interests, during March Madness events and beyond.” They’re at it again in 2024, having just launched their Score Big with Marriott Bonvoy Game Day Rituals campaign in February. And while the bidding portion remains the same, they’ve upped the ante with a contest asking members to share their most “eccentric game day rituals” in hopes of winning a baller trip to 2024’s Women’s Final Four in Cleveland, Ohio. The theme, of course, didn’t appear out of nowhere—rather, it was the product of extensive market research targeting both supporters and athletes. “When we dug into fan behaviors, the tradition of completing game day rituals really stood out to us—eccentric or mundane, these are something sports enthusiasts can relate to,” explains Mandy Gill, vice president of continent marketing for Marriott International. “Both Marriott Bonvoy and the NCAA understand that travel and sports have the unique ability to break down barriers and bring people together through shared experiences. It’s a perfect partnership.”

A rendering of a guest room inside an upcoming Sports Illustrated Resorts property. | Photo courtesy of Sports Illustrated Resorts

Hotel chains are also going hard overseas, as evidenced by IHG’s partnership with multiple international rugby leagues. | Photo courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts

In the ultimate live event flex, country superstar Luke Combs headlined BetMGM’s Super Bowl weekend bash inside Las Vegas’s Cosmopolitan Hotel. | Bryan Steffy/Stringer/Getty Images Entertainment

Throwing game-adjacent parties and meet and greets on hotel grounds is a sure-fire way to tap into this growing market—and leave it to Las Vegas to take this concept to the extreme. Earlier this month, MGM Resorts’ Cosmopolitan Hotel treated traveling football fans to the pre-Super Bowl Big Game Bash with Luke Combs. The star-studded concert kicked off on the Saturday before Kansas City and San Francisco stormed Allegiant Stadium, with tickets sold exclusively through the BetMGM app in partnership with MGM Resorts International. “First-class entertainment and Las Vegas are at the core of the BetMGM brand, and this Luke Combs concert will be a highlight of the weekend's marquee entertainment events,” BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt told press in January. “It is part of our full-scale efforts to deliver memorable experiences for fans who are in town for the momentous Big Game.” Not that long ago, hotels were seen as mere crashpads, the place to drop your bags before heading out to the big game and the place to fall into bed afterwards. But in a post-COVID world where traveling for in-person experiences so often trumps lying on a beach and sipping pina coladas, it appears those same hospitality companies are now vying for their very own spot in the starting lineup.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.