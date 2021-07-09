Maybe It's Time to Try the Houseboat Life

Gina Jurlando and Tim Reckel surrendered to the houseboat life in New York’s Rockaway Beach three years ago, when a friend pointed them in the direction of a docked 1976 Chris Craft for sale. The boat was called “Hudson” and it had a throwback vibe, with wood paneling, one bedroom, and one bathroom out of commission.

“They said the person selling it was looking for anyone weird enough to want to buy it,” Jurlando laughs. Now, after some much-needed upgrades, you can rent Hudson out on Airbnb starting at $119 a night.

The lifestyle change wasn’t a total stretch for the couple; they’d both grown up spending time on houseboats—her in Long Island and Fire Island, him in New Jersey—and were familiar with the ins and outs (and many, many quirks) of life on the water. “We always joke that BOAT stands for Bust Out Another Thousand,” says Jurlando. “You fix one thing and find five more problems.”