Digital Nomadism Isn’t Going Anywhere — Here’s Why

In the midst of a pandemic and a job change, Tamir Vakil was finally living the lifestyle he had always imagined for himself.

He and his partner packed up his Boston apartment and moved to Austin for three months — a city they had visited for long weekends, but never spent much time in. By the fall, they had settled in Charleston, to be closer to friends who had recently relocated there. In April 2021, they were again packing: this time to go to Miami.

“We just wanted to explore cities that are under the category of, ‘I don’t see myself settling down here, but I definitely want to visit, and a weekend isn’t going to cut it,’” Tamir, 28 says. “Everybody is working from home, any job I’m going to apply for isn’t going to ask me to move immediately. So I said to myself, ‘hey, why not try this thing?’”

Pre-2020, “traveling” for Tamir went hand-in-hand with “vacationing” (with the occasional photography gig for a luxe hotel on the itinerary). But once “the office” was redefined to mean anywhere with a WiFi connection, he was faced with a deceptively simple question: Where do I want “home” to be?

Nearly