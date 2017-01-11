How on Earth Did People Drive Across the Country Before the Highway System?

5. Highway 101 from Seattle to San Diego

There’s no argument that US 1’s western equivalent, Highway 101, wowed early drivers far more in the jaw-dropping view department. From the Mexican border to Washington’s Olympia Peninsula, a drive along the historic highway, completed in 1926 and tracing the El Camino Real Spanish missionary trail of the 1700s, brought the majestic mountains of the West Coast right into drivers’ eyelines -- often in the form of hairpin curves and steep descents that finally provided access to California’s most iconic landscapes (but were hell for the car-sick inclined). From urban Los Angeles and San Francisco to untouched redwood groves and the rugged & desolate Lost Coast, there’s a reason why the 101 became within just a few short years synonymous with a freewheeling West Coast culture. But it wasn’t easy, either -- Harvey M. Harper, the first man to drive through the Avenue of the Giants redwood forest, had to literally shovel out paths around the ancient trees so his Model T Ford could make it through a rutted, muddy hell. And making it all the way to the 101’s northern terminus at imposing Mt. Olympus in Washington could take three days if you got stuck behind a truck on the terrifyingly steep mountain passes.

