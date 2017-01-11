What a Waterfront House Costs in 30 Countries

Perhaps you're reading this right now on a crowded bus or subway. Or while sitting in traffic on your way to work. And you're thinking to yourself, for the 14th time this week, "This is ridiculous. I'm gonna cash in my 401(k), sell my condo, and buy a massive beach house in Belize. Seriously, I've seen, like, a million episodes of House Hunters International, I can totally do this."

You know what -- you totally can. But to help you decide whether you should, we took a look at what an oceanfront home costs in 30 countries around the world, from thatched-roof huts in Ghana to tree houses in Thailand to seaside mansions in Dubai.