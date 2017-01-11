How Much Money Everybody Who Works at the Airport Makes

We've all done it. After sitting in traffic for an hour while driving to the airport, standing in line behind 14 families with 25 bags to check your one suitcase, shuffling through security and seeing your plane delayed three times, you just snap. And that poor guy behind the Starbucks counter who spelled your name with one too many E's is now bearing the brunt of your air-rage.

And it's unfortunate, because most of the men and women who make your local airport run don't earn enough cash to deal with your crap. To prove it, we used data from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Glassdoor.com, and Payscale.com to compile the AVERAGE* annual salary for 20 airport jobs across the United States. From shuttle van driver to airplane pilot -- and everyone else you encounter along the way -- here's who's taking home what from the airport.