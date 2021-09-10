How One Family Paid Off $200,000 by Taking Their Life on the Road

Before Kay Akpan held her newborn child, she’d never given much thought to traveling; growing up in Cameroon, it hadn’t been a big part of her life. But the moment her son, Aiden, was born, it suddenly became the only thing she dreamed about. “I wanted to show him the world. I wanted him to learn about other cultures, to be accepting of them, to be respectful of them,” she said.

Fast-forward to 2021, and now-8-year-old Aiden has been on more trips than the entire Thrillist travel team combined. Now working full-time from their family RV, Kay has spent the last several years documenting their journey on Instagram as both The Mom Trotter and Black Kids Do Travel, which she co-founded alongside her husband, Sylvester. And unlike the “I quit my six-figure executive gig to travel the world” types that tend to crowd up #vanlife, the Akpans are a normal family, whose budget reflects a genuinely feasible life on the go.

The beauty of a family road trip that never ends is there’s no voice calling “are we there yet?” from the backseat. The answer is, at all times and forever, “Yes.” We caught up with Kay to discuss what it’s like to buy a camper for the first time, how to make the road feel like home, and all things RV.