How Press Photogs Survive the Grueling Travel of the Campaign Trail

Fifteen-hour days are the norm

Our days are ridiculous. From the time I wake up until the time I go to sleep, I’m pretty much going the whole time. There are days when you'll meet at a private airfield, throw your bag on the plane, and fly to, say, Pittsburgh. Then you motorcade to an event, take pictures for an hour, then motorcade back to an airport and fly somewhere else. And then do it again. And maybe again.



You do have a general idea how long you’ll be gone. A typical swing -- where a candidate goes to multiple cities in a few days -- starts Sunday night. Then you'll go to as many as three cities a day, then finish by Thursday or Friday. Then (Hillary) will go home to New York or DC for a few days -- I go home too, then they’ll send someone else out with her for the next swing. But sometimes it’s longer. For instance, when I went to the convention, I was told I’d be in Philly then following her for two weeks.



Some people I know are on the road so much they’ve given up their apartments. On their downtime they’ll go visit friends or take two- to three-day "vacations."