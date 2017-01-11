How the Internet (and Social Media) Ruined Travel

Without getting too preachy, the true spirit of travel lies in discovery, right? And the secret to "discovery" doesn’t lie in online checklists. It's in wandering around and ducking into whatever places seem like they might be cool, picking up a the local paper to see what's going on around town that day, talking to some locals and getting their recommendations of what's worth checking out (and what isn't).

Look, I get that my view is just one perspective and that people travel for different reasons and that it's stressful and a lot of folks need structure to feel comfortable. I also get that some people are only in it to check things off a bucket list and/or eat at every Hard Rock Cafe in Europe, and that some are just natural planners. And yes, while certain activities -- like, say, climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro -- require extensive advanced planning, most do not. All I'm saying is don't let your obsessive Internet research become a burden. Do not become a slave to your Tripadvisor itinerary. You can't do it ALL in six days. And even if you could, your friends don't really want to follow it all anyway. Seriously, they don't.