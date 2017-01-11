How to Evade 5 Hidden Airline Fees

You can also take your bag through security (provided you don’t have any prohibited items in it) and then volunteer at the gate to check it for free. Flight attendants will appreciate it, and you’ll save yourself some cash.

Direct-ticketing fees

Booking your tickets directly with an airline (as opposed to an online site like Kayak or Orbitz) can save you headaches down the road if anything goes wrong, but calling an airline to make a reservation can cost up to $45 per ticket now. Plus, direct ticketing it makes it harder to comparison shop against other carriers. So here's what you should be doing: use an online search engine to find the airline with the best price, then go to that airline's website and book directly. The price is almost always the exact the same, since the Kayaks of the world are just pulling together the prices they find from the airlines' sites. But the direct booking (free online instead of paying for that phone call) makes it exponentially easier if you need to change anything with your reservation.