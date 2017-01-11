How to Avoid Blood Clots (DVT) on Your Next Flight

Much like being a Miami Dolphins fan, flying really hasn’t been much fun since the 1980s. And studies prove it. Because in addition to making you look and feel your absolute worst, it also does some seriously messed-up stuff to your body. And the most terrifying of that messed-up stuff? Deep vein thrombosis (or DVT) -- commonly known as “economy class syndrome.”



DVT happens when your blood -- typically dehydrated and thicker at high altitudes -- clots after extended periods of inactivity, i.e., sitting in a cramped seat for four hours. If said clot makes its way to your lungs, it can lead to a pulmonary embolism and potentially kill you. According to the Centers for Disease Control, an estimated 60,000-100,000 Americans die from DVT each year. And while there's no way to know how many of those are directly related to air travel, you'd best not chance it.



That’s not to say your cross-country jaunt to Coachella is going to land you in the emergency room. But it does mean you should take some small precautions to minimize the risks. We talked to Dr. Luis Navarro, director of the Vein Treatment Center in New York, NY, who gave us some helpful tips to prevent blood clots during flights.