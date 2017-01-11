How to Avoid Kids at Disney World (No, Seriously)

And then, of course, there's Trader Sam's Grog Grotto at the Polynesian Village Resort. This Tiki outpost is so legit it'd be worth visiting even if toddlers were mixing the drinks (hilarious mental picture). But don't worry, they won't be -- kids know nothing about which bitters go best with bourbon. Also, it's Disney World's only bar that restricts youngins from entering, and while the outdoor patio welcomes families all night long, the Grotto is strictly 21+ after 8pm.



Plan ahead when it comes to eating/snacking

Your suitcase should be 30% granola bars. Why? Because the last thing you want is to be hungry in the park and fighting the masses for an ice cream cone. Bring a few extra snacks to avoid waiting in afternoon food cart lines, and hit the in-park Starbucks sooner rather than later to avoid the 11am Frappuccino crowd. Skew late for dinner reservations outside the parks -- or schedule meals that overlap with the fireworks and evening shows when inside -- and you should avoid kids menus and crayons.