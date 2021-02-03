Want to Be a Digital Nomad? Here’s What It Really Takes to Live & Work Abroad

Let’s back up, because the term “digital nomad” is getting tossed around a lot these days. How would you define it, and how is it different from being an expat, or a remote worker?

Richmond: The term was traditionally used for people who have the freedom to travel nomadically because of digital employment. Now that there has been a major work-life shift allowing more and more people to work from home, I think the definition will need to be updated. But I’d say the major difference between being a remote worker and a digital nomad is flexibility: Remote workers will still be stuck in that 9-5 work schedule. And I recently learned there really isn’t a difference between expats, migrants, and immigrants—outside of the fact that words like migrant and immigrant are often racialized. There’s a certain amount of privilege implied when the word expat is used.

Even if someone loves to travel, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re cut out to be a digital nomad. Do you think it takes a certain type of person to do what you do?

Richmond: If you want to live and work from a foreign country, it’s imperative you acknowledge that when you move abroad, you become an immigrant. The language, culture, and customs will be different than what you’re comfortable with. But it’s your responsibility and your responsibility alone to get comfortable with the change that you’ve intentionally made. It’s not the responsibility of the locals to speak your language or cater to you in any way.

I’m currently in Mexico, and in different social-media groups for people living here, I often see other Americans asking specifically for English-speaking service professionals. When they’re called out the usual response is, “it’s my money, it’s my preference.” However, those same people will insist that people who immigrate to America learn English. The double standard is not just real, it’s racist and classist.

Besides that, you need to be a self-starter. Living in a different country than the one you work in requires attention to detail and time management. If you’re not a self-starter you’re bound to procrastinate or get distracted. You will be bombarded with newness all the time—being curious and open is essential. Ask questions.