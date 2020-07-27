How to Be Extra Safe If You're Staying In An Airbnb Right Now

Chances are, you’re getting a little stir crazy right about now. Maybe you’re looking to get out of the city and tuck into a secluded cabin Upstate, or find yourself at a desert artist retreat. Perhaps you just want to get out of your apartment and find a place in a different neighborhood. Regardless of your destination, chances are you’re browsing Airbnb. Especially if the idea of staying at a hotel mid-pandemic gives you the heebie jeebies.

Still, just because you’re in a furnished home rather than a motel doesn’t mean you’re not entering a room that may have recently been occupied by a stranger. So how do you ensure you’re safe, and what steps is Airbnb taking to back you up? We spoke with Airbnb hosts and Dan Kim, Airbnb’s director of core host operations, to learn about the extra steps the company is taking to protect guests and hosts.

What is Airbnb doing to ensure we’re safe?

One of Airbnb’s big advantages over hotels is that they offer alternatives to crowded urban spaces or off-highway hotels. Unless you’re sharing a home with a host, the lack of lobbies, elevators, and other public spaces means less risk of person-to-person contact.

That doesn’t mean there’s no risk. The virus can live on surfaces like keypads and furniture for hours or days, depending on the type of surface. To help hosts disinfect optimally, Airbnb has implemented the Enhanced Clean program. The global protocol shows hosts how to clean and disinfect homes to create the safest and healthiest environment for both parties.

“We decided to team up with leading medical experts and hospitality experts, as well as Vivek Murthy, the former Surgeon general under the Obama administration, to put together a comprehensive cleaning protocol that shows hosts how to clean properly,” Kim said.

The protocol includes five steps that hosts can follow to properly clean their homes: prepare, clean, sanitize, check, and reset. Recommended cleaning supplies are listed in a Quick Start Guide along with a list of frequently touched surfaces should be cleaned regularly.

Hosts who are unable to commit fully to the cleaning protocol can choose to opt into a new feature called Booking Buffer, which provides a longer vacancy period between stays for cleaning. Reservations will be automatically blocked during that time frame, currently set at 72 hours in the US.

Are hosts actually required to follow the cleaning protocol?

Currently, no. Because the pandemic’s impact differs from region to region, country to country, Airbnb hasn’t required compliance with the protocol. But Kim points out that it’s something that many hosts have been embracing.

“They want to know how to comply with what (experts) are saying,” Kim said. “It’s something that our hosts have been looking for.”

Hosts who do commit to the protocol get a special badge on their listing.

For Jared, an Airbnb host with properties in Palm Springs and Los Angeles, the guidelines and instructions listed are the same as what the professional cleaning companies he hires already follow, though he hasn’t completed the online quiz to score his badge.

“They have been doing everything that's on the protocol list even before the pandemic,” Jared said. “It’s nice to have the stamped seal of approval, but we were pretty much doing that stuff anyway.”

Jared said he hasn’t had any guests show concern over him not having the badge on his listings, but they are more concerned with what people will be coming to the property while they’re staying.

“Before the pandemic, people would ask where to eat. Now they’re asking if anyone has access to the home, if it’s private, if it’s secured, and not for any other reason than they just don't want random people showing up and infecting them,” Jared said.

He even tells his guests what days and times the gardener and pool cleaner come so they are aware and plan accordingly.