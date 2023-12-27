On Your Next Trip to Mumbai, Add 'Become Bollywood Extra' to Your Itinerary

CeeCee didn’t have a manager—but she did have WhatsApp.

The 37-year-old had worked as a background dancer, assistant choreographer, and celebrity trainer for a decade in Mumbai and Dubai. But she dreamed of becoming a Bollywood actress. “I sent my profile to more than a hundred contacts every day for months," she recalls. "I finally caught a break on a commercial opposite a famous South Indian actor, which led to many more roles in subsequent months and really paved my way into the industry.”

Now she’s a working actress in an industry that annually churns out more than 1,000 movies that gross $2.3 million a year in ticket sales alone. But CeeCee still uses social media to secure gigs. “If I'm selected, confirmations are emailed or communicated on WhatsApp depending on the nature and the professionalism of the team on each project,” she says. “Then it's up to me to quote my rate and negotiate with the casting coordinator to reach an agreement.”

CeeCee, who asked to remain anonymous so she could speak candidly about her approach to getting gigs without offending her employers, is not exactly making the same amount as top actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bhachan and Salman Khan, who rake in from $8,000 to $11,000 per day on set. Instead she makes around $450 per day, which is more typical of someone with her level of experience. But everyone has to start somewhere. In fact, Bollywood fever is so widespread that tourists allegedly visit India solely in the hopes of becoming extras and kickstarting a new career.

“It is important to have a strong mind, determination and an extremely thick skin to work in this industry because it is very competitive and might not be everyone's cup of tea,” advises CeeCee.