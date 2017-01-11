Hotel Room Safes Aren't Actually That Safe

Now, the video leaves us with an important question: do all hotel room safes have this same security flaw? Probably not, since a cursory Google search nets you scores of images of safes without the "backdoor" Stickley uses to gain access. However, a few of them do appear to have similar designs, which seems to indicate the same trick would work on them.

While the number of opportunistic hotel thieves with lock picking tools might be somewhat low, and they'll have to get past the door to your room first anyway, your best bet for keeping your valuables safe is either to keep them with you at all times -- not exactly practical -- or to just leave them at home. Your choice.