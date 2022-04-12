14 Must-Visit 4/20 Celebrations Around the U.S.
From Chicago to Phoenix, IRL celebrations of everyone’s favorite hash holiday are back.
After two 4/20s spent in solitude, weed festivals are back with a bang. From coast to coast, in cities big and small, IRL events with live music, stand-up comedy, hands-on workshops, and even a magic show are preparing for some unforgettable holiday experiences. It’s not easy for virtual events to replicate the electricity in the air when people from different backgrounds and communities get to mix and mingle, and no matter how many lighters get “misplaced,” it’s these kinds of gatherings that many in the community miss the most.
Check out our list of events for hazy happenings near you, as well as road trip-worthy destinations for a proper pot pilgrimage.
Chicago, IL:
Cannifest Chicago
Dates: 4/9-4/10
Springfield, MA:
The Roll Up Festival
Dates: 4/15-17 (feat. Wiz Khalifa)
Phoenix, AZ
Buds-A-Palooza
Dates: 4/15
San Francisco, CA
Evergreen San Francisco
Dates: 4/16–24
Morrison, CO
420 on the Rocks
Dates: 4/20
New York, NY
NYC 4/20 Celebration & Canna Marketplace
Dates: 4/20
Kalamazoo, MI
Smokus Pocus Magic Show
Dates: 4/23
Washington, DC
National Cannabis Festival
Dates: 4/23
Austin, TX
Austin Reggae Festival
Dates: 4/22-24
Chicago, IL
Waldos Forever Fest
Dates: 4/23
Long Pond, PA
Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival
Dates: 4/23-24
Atlanta, GA
SweetWater 420 Fest
Dates: 4/29-5/1
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Dates: 4/29-5/8
Los Angeles, CA
Green Street Fest
Dates: 5/13-14