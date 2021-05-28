How to Commemorate the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre This Weekend

In early 1921, Tulsa’s Greenwood district was humming with commerce and entrepreneurship. Dubbed “Black Wall Street,” these 35 blocks contained the wealthiest Black community in the country—a “by Black people for Black people” utopia successful both because of and in spite of Jim Crow laws: This land above the railroad tracks was “only to be sold to the colored,” who were only allowed to shop within its boundaries.

But Greenwood’s 10,000 residents had no need to go anywhere else. The bustling community had restaurants, shops, churches, a skating rink, and movie theaters. It had its own hospital, post office, library, school system, black-owned newspapers and even private airplanes. Six of them. Residents could get dolled up in Mable B. Little’s beauty salon before strolling over to John and Loula Williams’s Dreamland theater, then spend the night in Simon Berry’s boutique hotel (Berry was apparently quite the visionary entrepreneur. His jitney company paved the way for the current-day Tulsa Transit service).

Then on the morning of May 30th Dick Rowland, a Black shoeshiner, and Sarah Page, a 17-year-old white elevator operator, had an encounter in an elevator, which turned into an allegation by Page of sexual assault. (One theory is that Rowland tripped and grabbed onto the arm of Ms. Page to stop from falling.) Rowland was arrested and was being held at the Tulsa County Courthouse when a white mob descended, threatening lynching. Black men came to the courthouse to protect Rowland, and in a scuffle a gunshot rang out.

Then, the dam broke. White residents, some deputized and given weapons by city officials, invaded Greenwood; private aircraft that just happened to be locked and loaded with bombs attacked from above. When the fighting ended on June 1st, 800 people were sent to the hospital, an estimated 300 died, and more than 1250 homes were burned. The 35-block affluent Black utopia was turned to rubble.

Decades later, the memory of those two horrific days has mostly been left to the city’s residents. But shows like HBO’s

The Watchmen

and

Lovecraft Country

have recently put the Greenwood Massacre back into the spotlight. This week, a

resolution passed

by the Senate acknowledges the Tulsa Race Massacre as the "worst in US history," and calls for the Greenwood District to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Possible mass gravesites of the riots have also begun to be exhumed by city officials, working with archaeologists, driving home the significance of 1921's Greenwood to young Tulsa residents like

Carel Lee-Bernard

, who moved to the city last year as part of the Tulsa Remote program. “We live across the street from a cemetery. Under any other circumstances we’d be like ‘Oooh, a cemetery, that’s really creepy!’ Lee-Bernard said. “But this

cemetery was recently exhumed