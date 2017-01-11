How to Create a Perfectly Healthy Meal at an Airport Newsstand

First, what is a balanced meal?

So glad you asked… our nutritionist told us a meal should be -- for persons intending to maintain their current bodyweight -- about 600-800 calories for men and 500-700 for women. This, of course, depends on your body size, muscle mass, and other things that make us all special.

The calorie breakdown should be about 45 percent carbs, 30 percent protein, and 25 percent fat, and the meal should contain about seven grams of fiber. So, knowing all of this, here’s what our expert suggested you pick up en route to your gate, with some lower-calorie alternatives thrown in for good measure.