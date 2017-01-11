How to Turn Your Vacation Fling Into a Real Relationship

Take actual steps towards living in the same place

"Before he'd even graduated college, I was looking for jobs in South Florida," says Janie, whose boyfriend's family was from the area. "Then I found one and moved down there, by myself, and knew no one. I was there six months by myself and it sucked. But that's what you do, you make sacrifices."

"Talking about the future isn't enough.You have to DO things to show each other you're really committed," says Lindsey. “My fiancé is in the process of looking for visas, and I'm looking for jobs in Europe."



When you move, have separate lives

It may be tough when one person moves to a new city to have a life outside the relationship, but it's important to establish individuality. This might include having separate residences for a while, and absolutely means allowing time for your partner to spend with his or her friends.



"When you're living long distance, it's not real. You just see each other and have sex for 48 straight hours,” says Janie. "When I moved, that's when it got real. He'd get livid when I would go out with my friends and not him. It took a while but we figured it out."



"When I first moved, I said I'm going to live by myself for a while and stay away from being really serious," says Ashley. “In the beginning, I was Monday through Thursday at my place, then Friday to Sunday we were together, like a normal relationship. But after three months we decided to move in together. It's all about knowing what both of you want and working together towards it."